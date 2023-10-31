Dave Grohl's The Storyteller Comes To Paperback

(NLM) Dey Street Books is thrilled to publish the new trade paperback edition of THE STORYTELLER by Grammy winning musician, Emmy-winning director, and bestselling author Dave Grohl.

Dave Grohl's THE STORYTELLER created a sensation when it was published and has gone on to sell over 2 million copies around the world. Readers praised the book for Dave's heartfelt, authentic voice, his love of family and music, and the zest for life that pours from every page. Order here (ad).

Now, in this deluxe paperback edition further showcases Dave's love of writing, but also his appreciation for his fans, offering a wide variety of extra content, including:

*The story of when Dave first met Paul McCartney, previously an audiobook exclusive *An essay on how Dave approaches creativity (here's a hint: you don't have to think outside of the box when you can just ignore the box altogether)

*A series of prompts to inspire readers to jump into their own creative pursuits *Dave's playlists for early morning pancake making, manning the grill, and getting behind the wheel and blasting the tunes

*An in-depth examination of the creation of four Foo Fighters favorites, including the inspiration behind the lyrics and how Dave and these songs have grown together

THE STORYTELLER redefined the parameters of the music memoir. With this paperback, the legacy continues.

