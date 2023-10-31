John 5 Helps Gibson TV Celebrate Halloween On Metal and Monsters

(Prime PR) Gibson TV has premiered the fourth episode of the original series titled "Metal and Monsters"--the network's first show dedicated to heavy metal and monster culture. Throughout "Metal And Monsters," viewers are treated to different segments that explore the worlds of music, film, and tales from the dark side.
Gibson TV's "Metal and Monsters" returns with host Count D for this special Halloween episode with a hauntingly unforgettable experience talking all things music and horror with Motley Crue guitarist John 5 and legendary horror actor Bill Moseley, best known for his roles in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, The Devil's Carnival, and Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses.
Metal and Monsters' Host Count D takes a nightmarish "Terror Trek" through the spine-tingling new exhibit Evil Dead: The Immersive Experience. Walk in the footsteps of the Evil Dead character Ash Williams as Count D explores one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time with a massive amount of real-life props and artifacts used in the beloved films.
In the "Exhumed From the Tomb" segment the monster crew takes a special trip to Brooklyn to celebrate the dark and creative spirit of guitarist Kenny Hickey from the beloved metal group Type O Negative.
