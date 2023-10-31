Subway To Sally Reveal 'Eisheilige Nacht' Video

(Napalm Records) Subway To Sally have released their brand new single, "Eisheilige Nacht", alongside an official music video. With this, the German chart toppers are heating up the anticipation for their legendary concert series of the same name, with which they and their fans have been closing the year since 2009.

The Eisheilige Nacht has always been considered a set highlight in the calendar. Together with top-class guests, SUBWAY TO SALLY conjure up a rousing concert experience and impressively underpin their position as one of the most convincing live bands on the scene time and again. This year, SUBWAY TO SALLY will welcome Fiddler's Green, Letzte Instanz and Manntra to their stage. The Eisheilige Nacht tour starts on December 14 in Pratteln, Switzerland, while the last show traditionally takes place in Potsdam, the band's hometow, on December 30.

SUBWAY TO SALLY state: "The song "Eisheilige Nacht" carries a big name. We are fully aware of that and the song absolutely lives up to it. You can expect an anthem in the classic SUBWAY TO SALLY style, a soundtrack wrapped in black for the cold and dark time of the year, which finds a glowing and warming climax in December: The Eisheilige Nacht! It was clear to us from the beginning that this is no ordinary single, but a piece that will accompany us at every concert for many years to come."

Related Stories

Subway To Sally Share New Single Ahead Of Album Release

Subway To Sally Premiere 'Ihr kriegt uns nie' Video

News > Subway To Sally