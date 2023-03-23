Subway To Sally Share New Single Ahead Of Album Release

Cover art

(Napalm Records) German folk rockers Subway To Sally have shared a lyric video for their new single "Weit Ist Das Meer" (The Sea is wide), from their new album, "Himmelfahrt", which arrives this Friday, March 24th.

Here is the official announcement: With their 14th studio album Himmelfahrt, Subway To Sally present a new beginning and departure. The German folk rock pioneers unveil their new album on March 24, 2023 via Napalm Records, celebrating hope and life together with their fans!



The fourth single from the new album, "Weit Ist Das Meer" (The Sea is wide) underlines the album's general mood and inspires hope, while spreading desire and depth. The lyrics focus on maritime topics, while musically, it is the most quiet and soulful of the previously released singles, highlighting Eric Fish's haunting voice.

Subway To Sally on the new album: "The new album marks a turning point. Himmelfahrt represents the ending and a new beginning at the same time. The work on the songs for Himmelfahrt began long before Corona, shortly after the release of the last album HEY!. This album addressed a broken world, the destructive treatment of people with their own kind and the environment in which they live. As the pandemic hit the world, most of the album seemed prophetic and depressing. All the material created up to that point had to be put to the test and was disposed of as outmoded."



SUBWAY TO SALLY have always dealt with the dark sides of the human soul with relish. Over the years, a lot of blood has been spilled and murdered for love. But the lust for doom is an attitude that works well when a fully fueled helicopter is waiting on the roof to carry us away from the zombie apocalypse.



For the first time in the thirty years of the band's history, we had to ask ourselves if it wasn't time to celebrate hope. Hope is fuel for the future, and so many songs on the new album are about departure and journey, about reaching out to others to lead them from the deepest depths into the light. However, the most current events in the world put this hope to a difficult test. This explains the downer, the bitterness that clouds hope. That's why God had to say a word on the album, to vent this disappointment in his work."

