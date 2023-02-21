Subway To Sally Premiere 'Ihr kriegt uns nie' Video

Himmelfahrt Album art

Subway To Sally have released a video for their new single, "Ihr kriegt uns nie". That song comes from their forthcoming album, "Himmelfahrt", which will arrive via Napalm Records on March 24th.

They said of the new album, "The new album marks a turning point. 'Himmelfahrt' represents the ending and a new beginning at the same time. The work on the songs for 'Himmelfahrt' began long before Corona, shortly after the release of the last album 'HEY!'.

"This album addressed a broken world, the destructive treatment of people with their own kind and the environment in which they live. As the pandemic hit the world, most of the album seemed prophetic and depressing. All the material created up to that point had to be put to the test and was disposed of as outmoded.

"Subway To Sally have always dealt with the dark sides of the human soul with relish. Over the years, a lot of blood has been spilled and murdered for love. But the lust for doom is an attitude that works well when a fully fueled helicopter is waiting on the roof to carry us away from the zombie apocalypse.

"For the first time in the thirty years of the band's history, we had to ask ourselves if it wasn't time to celebrate hope. Hope is fuel for the future, and so many songs on the new album are about departure and journey, about reaching out to others to lead them from the deepest depths into the light. However, the most current events in the world put this hope to a difficult test. This explains the downer, the bitterness that clouds hope. That's why God had to say a word on the album, to vent this disappointment in his work." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

More Subway To Sally News