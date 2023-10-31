.

The Gaslight Anthem Rock CBS Saturday Morning

10-30-2023
The Gaslight Anthem Rock CBS Saturday Morning

(BHM) The Gaslight Anthem performed on CBS Saturday Morning this past weekend to help commemorate HISTORY BOOKS, their first album in nearly a decade. They played two songs from the new album - "History Books" and "Autumn," - as well as 2008's classic "Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts."

HISTORY BOOKS arrived this past Friday via Rich Mahogany Recordings from Thirty Tigers and was produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Peter Katis (The National, Kurt Vile) at his Tarquin Studios in Bridgeport, CT.

The album also includes such recently released singles as "Autumn" and "Little Fires," featuring guest vocals from PUP frontman Stefan Babcock and joined by an official music video directed by photographer/filmmaker Kelsey Hunter Ayres now streaming on YouTube. Further highlights include "Positive Charge," and the heavy-hearted title track, "History Books," the latter of which sees frontman Brian Fallon trading duet vocals with longtime band champion and fellow New Jerseyan Bruce Springsteen. "History Books" was met with immediate acclaim from such outlets as the Associated Press, which declared it "big-hearted freeway rock, made ascendant by frontman Brian Fallon and Springsteen's tremulous harmonies."

Related Stories
The Gaslight Anthem Rock CBS Saturday Morning

The Gaslight Anthem Deliver History Books With Halloween Themed 'Spider Bites' Video

The Gaslight Anthem Deliver 'Autumn

The Gaslight Anthem Stream New Single 'Little Fires'

The Gaslight Anthem Share Bruce Springsteen Duet 'History Books'

News > The Gaslight Anthem

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Creed Announce the 2024 Summer Of '99 Tour- Heart To Reunite- Foo Fighters Rock Saturday Night Live- Rolling Stones- Metallica- more

Steve Riley Of W.A.S.P. and L.A. Guns Dead At 67- blink-182 Expand New Album 'ONE MORE TIME.." With Additional Tracks- more

Day In Country

Zac Brown Band Share Live Cover Of The Who Classic 'Baba O'Riley'- The Voice Champ Bryce Leatherwood Shares New Single 'The Finger'- more

Reviews

Dokken - Heaven Comes Down

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics

KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again

Latest News

Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Opens Up About Skin Cancer Scare

Alice Cooper Delivers Halloween Treat For Fans

Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Going Down Under

The Gaslight Anthem Rock CBS Saturday Morning

Dead American Share 'ADD' Video

SupaFly Cover 'I'm Your Boogie Man' For Halloween

Subway To Sally Reveal 'Eisheilige Nacht' Video

Tim Finn (Split Enz, Crowded House) And Phil Manzanera (Roxy Music) Limited Edition Box Set