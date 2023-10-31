The Gaslight Anthem Rock CBS Saturday Morning

(BHM) The Gaslight Anthem performed on CBS Saturday Morning this past weekend to help commemorate HISTORY BOOKS, their first album in nearly a decade. They played two songs from the new album - "History Books" and "Autumn," - as well as 2008's classic "Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts."
HISTORY BOOKS arrived this past Friday via Rich Mahogany Recordings from Thirty Tigers and was produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Peter Katis (The National, Kurt Vile) at his Tarquin Studios in Bridgeport, CT.
The album also includes such recently released singles as "Autumn" and "Little Fires," featuring guest vocals from PUP frontman Stefan Babcock and joined by an official music video directed by photographer/filmmaker Kelsey Hunter Ayres now streaming on YouTube. Further highlights include "Positive Charge," and the heavy-hearted title track, "History Books," the latter of which sees frontman Brian Fallon trading duet vocals with longtime band champion and fellow New Jerseyan Bruce Springsteen. "History Books" was met with immediate acclaim from such outlets as the Associated Press, which declared it "big-hearted freeway rock, made ascendant by frontman Brian Fallon and Springsteen's tremulous harmonies."
