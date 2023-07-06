10 Questions With Tommy Emmanuel As He Prepares To Launch US Tour

Album art

(SRO) Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist Tommy Emmanuel is gearing up for a major U.S. tour launching July 12 in Grand Rapids, MI and wrapping December 13 in Sacramento, CA. The tour is pegged to his acclaimed current full-length collaborations album Accomplice Two, the follow-up to his Accomplice One album (2018), released this past April via CGP Sounds.



Emmanuel has also shared a freewheeling "10 Questions" Q&A where he talks about his inspirations and an array of subjects including his "Spinal Tap" moment; the JFK assassination; his desire to be on a bill with Carole King and James Taylor; and watching (as a kid) Neil Armstrong walk on the moon.



Produced lovingly by EMMANUEL, regarded by guitar great Chet Atkins as "one of the best guitar players I've ever seen," the 16-track Accomplice Two is a spirited mix of new takes on indelible classics and brand-new originals from Tommy. His collaborators are some of the most remarkable musicians on the planet-an "A" list of musicians including Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Michael McDonald, Jamey Johnson, Raul Malo, and many more. Emmanuel has continued to release videos including most recently these, filmed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard for Neighborhoods Apart.



ACCOMPLICE TWO is alive with the electric spirit of spontaneous, timeless joy created by inspired virtuosos. The combined artistry contained on these tracks is stunning, as is TOMMY's cheerful ease at connecting naturally with this vast spectrum of musicians. Like the first volume, he merges the presence of beloved, legendary musicians-such as Jorma Kaukonen, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Little Feat, Sam Bush, the Del McCoury Band and Jerry Douglas-with the bright spirit of acclaimed young artists breaking through with deep artistry and true reverence for the power of song.



10 QUESTIONS WITH TOMMY EMMANUEL (2023)



Question: Have you had a Spinal Tap moment in your career so far and can you describe it?



TOMMY: I've shown up at the wrong hall to play a show!!! Being a male, I don't always follow directions well, and sometimes I'm convinced I know where I'm going!! That's why I have a good Tour Manager...he knows!



Question: If you could have a conversation with anyone who's living or dead, who would it be and why?



TOMMY: If I could ask Jack Ruby to please tell me the truth about the assassination of JFK, I would love that!



Question: Is there a song you crank up on Friday night to kick off the weekend-and a song you kick back with on a Sunday morning?



TOMMY: Every day is Saturday to me! Some days I like to listen to the Beatles, up loud, sing along and let go. Sometimes I need peace and quiet to be my sanctuary. I am always aware that I must try to preserve what hearing I have, as I was born with yellow fever, so I go carefully.



Question: Which two artists would you like to appear on a dream bill with?



TOMMY: Carole King and James Taylor...What a song list that would be!!



Question: Which famous historical event would you like to have witnessed and why?



TOMMY: I watched Neil Armstrong walk on the moon in 1969. I was at school in the Town of Parkes, NSW, Australia. The radio telescope that beamed the images all around the world of this historic event, made it possible for us to see it as it happened!! We had no idea of the significance of being in Parkes on that day, but it was big!



Question: What was the first concert you attended and what was it like?



TOMMY: My mother, Virginia, took me to my first concert. I was 5, and it was held in the Town Hall of the place we lived, Gunnedah, Australia. We sat in the front row, and as I watched the great Dave Bridge Trio play, my mum leaned in and whispered, "See how he smiles, looks at the audience, stands so straight and tall? See how he looks neat, his shoes are shiny, his hair is perfect, his guitar is glistening in the spotlights. He talks to us, and we can understand him. Don't forget all these things!"



Question: What do you look forward to most when you return home from touring?



TOMMY: I always love getting to cook my own dinner and sleep in my own bed when I come home from touring. Then I love driving my car!



Question: What musical act, current or defunct, would you most like to see perform live?



TOMMY: I would love to experience Django Reinhardt live! Charlie Christian with Benny Goodman and his big band, too, and I would love to hear Hank Williams up close, just to feel that mojo!



Question: You have one question to ask one musician. Go for it.



TOMMY: Hey Larry Carlton, what amp did you play the solo on "Kid Charlemagne" through? What a solo!! What a sound! BRAVO!!



Question: Can you talk about a particular book and/or film that has helped shape your sensibility as an artist?



TOMMY: I don't think there is just one book or movie that has shaped me as an artist. I think it has been my curiosity about some artists that have inspired me to keep reaching for higher standards, higher goals, and deeper meaning for my art/gifts/calling or reason for being who I am. I look at people who move the world, who inspire us all; they somehow show us a way, a trail, a clue as to what they do that causes them to touch our sensibilities. Writers, Actors, Musicians, Producers, Speakers, Comedians and sometimes those who deal with tough physical or mental challenges and still achieve great works that have GREAT meaning in our hurting world. These are the ones that cause me to trust in a power bigger than myself, that make me see that my life has purpose, meaning and momentum. So now I get to work with a full heart, trying to do something that might change someone's life for the better.

Jul 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Frederik Meijer Gardens

Jul 13 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre

Jul 14 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

Jul 15 - Nashville, TN - CAAS Convention

Jul 16 - Union Hall, VA - The Coves Amphitheater

Jul 17 - Bristol, VA - The Cameo Theater

Jul 19 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

Jul 20 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Jul 21 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Jul 22 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Jul 23 - Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

Jul 30 - Wausau, WI - Grand Theater

Sep 07 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre

Sep 08 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey

Sep 09 - New York, NY - Town Hall

Sep 10 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Sep 12 - Ithaca, NY - State Theater of Ithaca

Sep 13 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music Theatre

Sep 14 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

Sep 15 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

Sep 16 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

Sep 17 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

Sep 23 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Oct 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct 12 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square

Oct 13 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct 14 - Chicago, IL - Park West

Oct 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

Oct 17 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 18 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Civic Theatre

Oct 19 - St. Louis, MO - Sheldon Concert Hall

Oct 20 - St. Louis, MO - Sheldon Concert Hall

Oct 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Nov 28 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Nov 29 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 30 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

Dec 01 - Houston, TX - Cullen Performance Hall

Dec 02 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

Dec 03 - San Antonio, TX - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Dec 05 - Albuquerque, NM - Kimo Theatre

Dec 06 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

Dec 07 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center Ikeda Theater

Dec 08 - El Cajon, NM - The Magnolia

Dec 09 - Beverly Hills, NM - Saban Theatre

Dec 10 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theatre

Dec 12 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

Dec 13 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

