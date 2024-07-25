Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Help Kick Off Chet Atkins Appreciation Society

Emmanuel and Cleveland appeared together onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, performing "Mr. Guitar," their collaborative track on the current and critically acclaimed Chet Atkins tribute album, WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE-A Musicians' Tribute To Chet Atkins. Both the show and CAAS event honored the legendary music icon and guitar great's 100th anniversary celebration.

Released April 19 on the Morningstar Music Productions label, the album features 15 tracks and 22 artists from the country, rock, bluegrass and acoustic musical realms. Conceived and produced by the legendary 3-time Grammy-winning, bluegrass and country songwriter, producer and guitarist Carl Jackson, the album contains some of the world's best artists and guitar players including Vince Gill, Eric Clapton, Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P., Ricky Skaggs, James Taylor, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, Sierra Hull, and many more.

