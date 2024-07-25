.

Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Help Kick Off Chet Atkins Appreciation Society

07-25-2024
Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Help Kick Off Chet Atkins Appreciation Society

(SRO) Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Help Kick Off Chet Atkins Appreciation Society

Tommy Emmanuel and Grammy Award-winning bluegrass fiddler Michael Cleveland joined together

Grammy Award-winning acoustic guitarist Tommy Emmanuel and Grammy Award-winning bluegrass fiddler Michael Cleveland joined together on July 10 to help kick off the Chet Atkins Appreciation Society's four-day annual event that was held at the Music City Sheraton Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville.

Emmanuel and Cleveland appeared together onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, performing "Mr. Guitar," their collaborative track on the current and critically acclaimed Chet Atkins tribute album, WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE-A Musicians' Tribute To Chet Atkins. Both the show and CAAS event honored the legendary music icon and guitar great's 100th anniversary celebration.

Grammy Award-winning acoustic guitarist Tommy Emmanuel and Grammy Award-winning bluegrass fiddler Michael Cleveland joined together on July 10 to help kick off the Chet Atkins Appreciation Society's four-day annual event that was held at the Music City Sheraton Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville.

Emmanuel and Cleveland appeared together onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, performing "Mr. Guitar," their collaborative track on the current and critically acclaimed Chet Atkins tribute album, WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE-A Musicians' Tribute To Chet Atkins. Both the show and CAAS event honored the legendary music icon and guitar great's 100th anniversary celebration.

Released April 19 on the Morningstar Music Productions label, the album features 15 tracks and 22 artists from the country, rock, bluegrass and acoustic musical realms. Conceived and produced by the legendary 3-time Grammy-winning, bluegrass and country songwriter, producer and guitarist Carl Jackson, the album contains some of the world's best artists and guitar players including Vince Gill, Eric Clapton, Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P., Ricky Skaggs, James Taylor, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, Sierra Hull, and many more.

Related Stories
Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Help Kick Off Chet Atkins Appreciation Society

Tommy Emmanuel Celebrates Chet Atkin's 100th Birthday With 'Mr. Guitar (Live' Video

Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Bella Soave' Performance Video

Tommy Emmanuel Share 'Morning Aire' Live Video From Remastered Endless Road

Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Tribute Chet Atkins With 'Mr. Guitar'

News > Tommy Emmanuel

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Watch Video For David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street'- Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video- more

Metallica Launch Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton- Paul Di'Anno Calls Out Rock Hall Over Iron Maiden Snub- Original Jane's Addiction- more

Day In Country

The Oak Ridge Boys Honor Joe Bonsall With 'Promised Land' Video- Miranda Lambert To Deliver 'Postcards From Texas' Album- more

Reviews

Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa

Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979

Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field

Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra

Latest News

Watch Video For David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street'

Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video

Eric Clapton Shares Emotional Tribute To John Mayall

U2's ZOO TV - Live In Dublin 1993 EP Coming

For The Fallen Dreams 'Searching' With New Remix Video

Sting New Power Trio 'Sting 3.0' To Rock The Ohana Festival

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors 'Burn' With Ellie Holcomb

Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Help Kick Off Chet Atkins Appreciation Society