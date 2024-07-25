(SRO) Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Help Kick Off Chet Atkins Appreciation Society
Emmanuel and Cleveland appeared together onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, performing "Mr. Guitar," their collaborative track on the current and critically acclaimed Chet Atkins tribute album, WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE-A Musicians' Tribute To Chet Atkins. Both the show and CAAS event honored the legendary music icon and guitar great's 100th anniversary celebration.
Emmanuel and Cleveland appeared together onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, performing "Mr. Guitar," their collaborative track on the current and critically acclaimed Chet Atkins tribute album, WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE-A Musicians' Tribute To Chet Atkins. Both the show and CAAS event honored the legendary music icon and guitar great's 100th anniversary celebration.
Emmanuel and Cleveland appeared together onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, performing "Mr. Guitar," their collaborative track on the current and critically acclaimed Chet Atkins tribute album, WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE-A Musicians' Tribute To Chet Atkins. Both the show and CAAS event honored the legendary music icon and guitar great's 100th anniversary celebration. Released April 19 on the Morningstar Music Productions label, the album features 15 tracks and 22 artists from the country, rock, bluegrass and acoustic musical realms. Conceived and produced by the legendary 3-time Grammy-winning, bluegrass and country songwriter, producer and guitarist Carl Jackson, the album contains some of the world's best artists and guitar players including Vince Gill, Eric Clapton, Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P., Ricky Skaggs, James Taylor, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, Sierra Hull, and many more.
Tommy Emmanuel Celebrates Chet Atkin's 100th Birthday With 'Mr. Guitar (Live' Video
Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Bella Soave' Performance Video
Tommy Emmanuel Share 'Morning Aire' Live Video From Remastered Endless Road
Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Tribute Chet Atkins With 'Mr. Guitar'
Emmanuel and Cleveland appeared together onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, performing "Mr. Guitar," their collaborative track on the current and critically acclaimed Chet Atkins tribute album, WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE-A Musicians' Tribute To Chet Atkins. Both the show and CAAS event honored the legendary music icon and guitar great's 100th anniversary celebration.
Released April 19 on the Morningstar Music Productions label, the album features 15 tracks and 22 artists from the country, rock, bluegrass and acoustic musical realms. Conceived and produced by the legendary 3-time Grammy-winning, bluegrass and country songwriter, producer and guitarist Carl Jackson, the album contains some of the world's best artists and guitar players including Vince Gill, Eric Clapton, Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P., Ricky Skaggs, James Taylor, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, Sierra Hull, and many more.
Tommy Emmanuel Celebrates Chet Atkin's 100th Birthday With 'Mr. Guitar (Live' Video
Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Bella Soave' Performance Video
Tommy Emmanuel Share 'Morning Aire' Live Video From Remastered Endless Road
Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Tribute Chet Atkins With 'Mr. Guitar'
Watch Video For David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street'- Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video- more
Metallica Launch Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton- Paul Di'Anno Calls Out Rock Hall Over Iron Maiden Snub- Original Jane's Addiction- more
The Oak Ridge Boys Honor Joe Bonsall With 'Promised Land' Video- Miranda Lambert To Deliver 'Postcards From Texas' Album- more
Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Watch Video For David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street'
Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video
Eric Clapton Shares Emotional Tribute To John Mayall
U2's ZOO TV - Live In Dublin 1993 EP Coming
For The Fallen Dreams 'Searching' With New Remix Video
Sting New Power Trio 'Sting 3.0' To Rock The Ohana Festival
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors 'Burn' With Ellie Holcomb
Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Help Kick Off Chet Atkins Appreciation Society