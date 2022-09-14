Deb Morrison Takes Fans To The Salton Sea With New Video

Americana/alt-country star Deb Morrison has released a music video for her new single, "Salton Sea", which comes from her brand new debut solo album, "The North Fork".
The video stars Morrison's daughter, Cameron Littell, and was co-directed by Morrison and cinematographer Nic Capelle of Rockton Road studios who also produced the album.
Deb had this to say, "I've always been fascinated by the surreal, cinematic pull of the Salton Sea and had to shoot there. It was a three-hour drive to get to what looks like an ocean in the middle of the desert. The visuals were stunning, and eerily apocalyptic in a beautiful way. It's a real-life Twilight Zone.
"We had beer for lunch at the once infamous, (now very empty) Ski Inn. I still have the ripped guest check the bartender 'Scheherazade Jones' gave me with her phone number on it. The only other person in the bar was a weathered looking gentleman seated on a corner barstool. He reluctantly let me snap a few portraits of him. I can still picture his face perfectly. We didn't see many people there, but the few we did had faces like his. Faces you can't forget. We left wanting more time to peer into the mystery of the whole place, but something was telling us to move along before dark."
She said of the inspiration for the track, "The song is about having a broken heart. The Salton Sea visually looks like a broken heart to me. You can actually feel it when you're there.
"The former magical, vibrant lake resort in the middle of the desert is now a ghost town sprinkled with haunting remnants of what used to be. What appears to be inviting sandy white beaches are actually shorelines made up of crushed fish bones. It has all the physical elements of shattered hopes and dreams." Watch the video below:
Deb Morrison Recruits True Blood's Todd Lowe For 'Blackbird' Video
David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic- Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch- Megadeth- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance- Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Streaming- Megadeth- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Def Leppard- more
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic 'Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love'
Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch
Megadeth Earn Their Highest Charting Album Of All Time
Manic Street Preachers and The London Suede Plot North American Tour
You Me At Six Recruit Rou Reynolds For 'No Future? Yeah Right'
Thrice Releasing New Single 'Open Your Eyes and Dream'
Vince Gill Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'I Still Believe In You'
Singled Out: Cam Allen's Lake Days