Deb Morrison Recruits True Blood's Todd Lowe For 'Blackbird' Video

Americana/alt-country singer-songwriter and bassist Deb Morrison has released a cinematic, short film-style music video for her new single, "Blackbird".

The song comes from her forthcoming debut solo album "The North Fork", which will arrive on September 9th. SRO share the following details about the new video:

The "Blackbird" video keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its haunting, ethereal visuals and stars actor Todd Lowe ("True Blood," "Gilmore Girls") alongside an eclectic cast of characters including a friend of Morrison's whose near-death experience inspired the song's lyrics. It was directed by Morrison and Nic Capelle of Rockton Road Studios, who also co-directed "The North Fork" and produced Morrison's upcoming album.

"It's about looking death in the face and giving it a big 'ole middle finger," explains Morrison. "The main character, played by actor Todd Lowe, sets the story in motion with an emotional opening scene before embarking on his quest to fight the powers that be. 'Blackbird' is about the unrelenting strength it takes to fight for your life. It's about being a warrior."



Morrison recalls that "I met Todd at a house party jam session years ago and our bands have played bills together ever since. He's a true artist both as a musician and an actor and we knew he would kill the part. We gave him a little background on the role we envisioned, stuck him in an empty room, blasted the music and he proceeded to blow our minds." Watch the video below:

