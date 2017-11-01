Kanye West And CyHi the Prynce Release 'Dat Side'

During Kanye's rap, he spits, "All the haters hating, wait a minute, stand on that side/ I don't need no allies, I don't feel the need to fraternize/ Yeezys in the field, Yeezys; Yeezys in the field now."

Then West gets more specific, targeting the NFL and racism: " Made it to the NBA, we in the NFL now/ All the haters hating, wait a minute, stand on that side/ Moved into a neighborhood where I'm the only black guy/ People claim they praying for you/ Really, they be preying on you."

CyHi the Prynce prepared fans for the collaboration on Monday (Oct. 30) on social media, writing, "Tomorrow will be scary #good & #hiphop will never be the same." Listen to "Dat Side," which contains explicit language, here.