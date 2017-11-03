Radiohead Classic Gets Unexpected Cover By Vic Mensa

That explains why Mensa appeared on BBC Radio 1 and played an unplugged cover of "Karma Police" from the band's acclaimed 1997 classic album OK Computer.

Mensa played piano and sang, accompanied by a single acoustic guitar. The alt-rock curveball definitely shows the rapper's range of skills and musical inclinations. Vic is currently on tour with JAY-Z. Watch Mensa's take on Radiohead here.