Drake Marks 6th Anniversary of 'Take Care'
(Radio.com) The "6 God" remembers. Drake is commemorating the sixth anniversary of his second studio album, Take Care. The rapper shared a post on Instagram looking pensively at a list of songs. "Take Care 6 Year Anniversary…here's a pic of me looking at some early draft of a track list," he captioned the photo, which was taken by his longtime producer, Noah "40" Shebib. Take Care featured such collaborative hits as "Crew Love" with the Weeknd , the title track featuring Rihanna and "Make Me Proud" with Nicki Minaj. The album debuted at No. 1 when it was released back in 2011, going on to sell more than four million copies. See the post here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
