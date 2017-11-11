Bon Scott Allegedly Planned To Leave AC/DC Before His Death

Now, a new book suggests that Scott was in fact planning on quitting AC/DC before his untimely death. In the book Bon: The Last Highway, the author Jesse Fink recounts an interview with Roy Allen, a friend of Scott's from Texas, who received a call from the AC/DC frontman in late 1979, at the end of the band's Highway To Hell tour.

According to Allen, the singer called him suggesting he was tired of the hard rock life, saying, "Roy, I want to come to Texas. I'm coming into a good bit of money soon. I've had it: the living on the road, the shows, the drinking. I'm ready to leave the band. I've got to get out. It's all killin' me and I know it. I want to know if I came to Texas, I could stay with you. We could try quit drinking together."

Allen didn't make much of it at the time, not knowing that it would be the last conversation he'd have with Scott. Read more - here.