Iron Maiden Frontman Hits New York Times Best Sellers List Top 10

The US chart debut follows a recent No. 1 entry on the UK's Sunday Times Bestsellers List, an achievement to which the singer remarked: "A few beers were had here at Maiden Towers... A big thank you to everyone who bought the book, whether it was by pre-order, in the shops, at a signing or at an event!"

Dickinson launched the project with a series of in-store book signings in both the US and his native UK. In "What Does This Button Do?", Dickinson - a man who famously never gives interviews about his personal life - shares, for the first time, the most fascinating recollections including his years with Iron Maiden, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realizing his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer. Read more - here.