Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scores His Highest Charting Solo Album In The U.S.

(FunHouse) Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson's brand-new album, The Mandrake Project, has become a global smash hit with huge chart success already announced across Europe and Latin America, with further major worldwide chart positions to follow this week.

In Germany and Sweden Bruce has topped the album charts, whilst in the UK the album has entered the Official Album Charts at No.3, just behind Liam Gallagher & John Squire at No.1, and narrowly pipped to the No. 2 spot by Rod Stewart and Jools Holland with a last-minute Mother's Day surge of sales.

In the first week of sales in the U.S., 'The Mandrake Project' enters the Billboard 200 and is Bruce Dickinson's highest charting solo album, debuting at No. 5 on both the Top 200 Album Sales and Current Album Sales charts and No. 1 on both the Current Rock Album Sales and Current Hard Rock Album Sales charts. In Canada the album debuts at No. 1 on the Top Canadian Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales and Hard Music Album Sales charts concurrently.

Elsewhere the album is already a Top 10 success in many European countries' national charts including Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and France. And in Latin America's iTunes charts The Mandrake Project is Top 10 in both Brazil and Mexico, with many more countries following suit in the days to come.

Bruce - pictured above with his No.1 Award in Germany - comments; "I'm delighted that so many people love the record. It's been incredible to hear directly from so many fans in the countries I've visited over the last week or so, and the chart positions are just icing on the cake to be honest. I can now focus on bringing The Mandrake Project & songs from my previous albums to life on the tour next month. See you on the road!"

Featuring the singles 'Afterglow of Ragnarok' and 'Rain On The Graves' the ten-track collection has been receiving swathes of critical acclaim, with rave reviews running around the world.

Bruce Dickinson and his phenomenal band will bring the music of The Mandrake Project to life with a major headline tour this spring and summer. The UK leg of the tour is in May with a number of shows already sold-out

THE MANDRAKE PROJECT UK TOUR

16th May - The Halls, Wolverhampton, UK

18th May - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)

19th May - O2 Academy, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

21st May - Arena, Swansea, UK

23rd May - Rock City, Nottingham, UK (SOLD OUT)

24th May - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Related Stories

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scores Global Hit With 'The Mandrake Project'

Iron Maiden Legend Bruce Dickinson Reveals Additions To Live Solo Band

Bruce Dickinson Introduces Live Band Via 'Rain On The Graves' Video

Bruce Dickinson, Ian Astbury And Nancy Wilson On Season Finale Of The Power Hour

News > Bruce Dickinson