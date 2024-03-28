Bruce Dickinson Making Appearance At WonderCon For

(Z2) Legendary Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is set for his first appearance at a US Comic Convention this week at WonderCon for a panel discussion with Eisner-winner and cover artist for the series, Bill Sienkiewicz to discuss his debut comic book series, Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project!

Be sure to visit the Z2 Comics booth (#1500) for the signing beforehand AND peruse our catalog of music graphic novels! Below are the details for the very special appearance:

Saturday, March 30, 2024 - 5:00pm - 6:00pm PDT - Room 300E - In Conversation with Bruce Dickinson: The Mandrake Project: For the last decade, Bruce Dickinson, the iconic frontman of Iron Maiden, has been developing the story of The Mandrake Project, his saga about the century-long battle for the human control of immortality. Coinciding with the release of the second issue in the series and his solo album of the same name, Bruce is joined by Bill Sienkiewicz (Eisner Award-winning comic artist), Rantz Hoseley (Eisner Award-winning editor), Josh Bernstein (Ringo Award-winning editor), and moderator Ryan J. Downey (MTV News) to talk about the creation of this exciting quarterly series.

