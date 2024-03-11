Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scores Global Hit With 'The Mandrake Project'

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is celebrating after his new solo project "The Mandrake Project" topped the charts and scored top 10 debuts on charts across the globe.

The album claimed the topped spot on the charts in Germany and Sweden, No. 2 in Finland and Switzerland, No. 3 in his native UK, No. 4 in Brazil, No. 5 in Belgium and Italy, No. 6 in the Netherlands, and No. 10 in France and Mexico.

Dickinson shared, "I'm delighted that so many people love the record. It's been incredible to hear directly from so many fans in the countries I've visited over the last week or so, and the chart positions are just icing on the cake to be honest. I can now focus on bringing 'The Mandrake Project' and songs from my previous albums to life on the tour next month. See you on the road!"

