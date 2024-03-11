Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scores Global Hit With 'The Mandrake Project'

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is celebrating after his new solo project "The Mandrake Project" topped the charts and scored top 10 debuts on charts across the globe.
The album claimed the topped spot on the charts in Germany and Sweden, No. 2 in Finland and Switzerland, No. 3 in his native UK, No. 4 in Brazil, No. 5 in Belgium and Italy, No. 6 in the Netherlands, and No. 10 in France and Mexico.
Dickinson shared, "I'm delighted that so many people love the record. It's been incredible to hear directly from so many fans in the countries I've visited over the last week or so, and the chart positions are just icing on the cake to be honest. I can now focus on bringing 'The Mandrake Project' and songs from my previous albums to life on the tour next month. See you on the road!"
Iron Maiden Legend Bruce Dickinson Reveals Additions To Live Solo Band
Bruce Dickinson Introduces Live Band Via 'Rain On The Graves' Video
Bruce Dickinson, Ian Astbury And Nancy Wilson On Season Finale Of The Power Hour
Bruce Dickinson Teams With Z2 For The Mandrake Project
Eagles, Paul McCartney Lead Jimmy Buffett Tribute Lineup- Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry and Lakeview Plot U.S. Tour- more
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works- Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail U.S. Tour Announced- more
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 1: Documentaries Galore!
Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises are Red Hot!
Eagles, Paul McCartney Lead Jimmy Buffett Tribute Lineup
10cc Announces First US Tour In Over 30 Years
Marty Friedman Announces New Album With 'illumination' Visualizer
Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket Plot Summer Tour
311 Tap AWOLNATION and Neon Trees For Unity Tour
Weezer Celebrating Anniversary Of Blue Album With Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry and Lakeview Plot U.S. Tour
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scores Global Hit With 'The Mandrake Project'