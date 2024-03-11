.

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scores Global Hit With 'The Mandrake Project'

03-11-2024
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scores Global Hit With 'The Mandrake Project'

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is celebrating after his new solo project "The Mandrake Project" topped the charts and scored top 10 debuts on charts across the globe.

The album claimed the topped spot on the charts in Germany and Sweden, No. 2 in Finland and Switzerland, No. 3 in his native UK, No. 4 in Brazil, No. 5 in Belgium and Italy, No. 6 in the Netherlands, and No. 10 in France and Mexico.

Dickinson shared, "I'm delighted that so many people love the record. It's been incredible to hear directly from so many fans in the countries I've visited over the last week or so, and the chart positions are just icing on the cake to be honest. I can now focus on bringing 'The Mandrake Project' and songs from my previous albums to life on the tour next month. See you on the road!"

Related Stories
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scores Global Hit With 'The Mandrake Project'

Iron Maiden Legend Bruce Dickinson Reveals Additions To Live Solo Band

Bruce Dickinson Introduces Live Band Via 'Rain On The Graves' Video

Bruce Dickinson, Ian Astbury And Nancy Wilson On Season Finale Of The Power Hour

Bruce Dickinson Teams With Z2 For The Mandrake Project

News > Bruce Dickinson

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eagles, Paul McCartney Lead Jimmy Buffett Tribute Lineup- Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry and Lakeview Plot U.S. Tour- more

Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works- Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail U.S. Tour Announced- more

Reviews

Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More

Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More

Peytan Porter - Grown

Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 1: Documentaries Galore!

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises are Red Hot!

Latest News

Eagles, Paul McCartney Lead Jimmy Buffett Tribute Lineup

10cc Announces First US Tour In Over 30 Years

Marty Friedman Announces New Album With 'illumination' Visualizer

Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket Plot Summer Tour

311 Tap AWOLNATION and Neon Trees For Unity Tour

Weezer Celebrating Anniversary Of Blue Album With Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry and Lakeview Plot U.S. Tour

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scores Global Hit With 'The Mandrake Project'