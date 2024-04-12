Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Adds Second 'Secret Show'

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has added a second show at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, CA to promote the release of his new solo release, "The Mandrake Project."

Bruce will be taking the stage at the intimate venue tonight, Friday, April 12th, and just announced that a second show has been added for tomorrow, April 13th, with tickets only available via the Whiskey's box office.

Dickinson announced the first show via social media, saying in a video, ""Hello, a quick update. Oh my God, here we are in rehearsals with the House Band Of Hell, which is actually what is gonna be at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on Friday.

"Secret show, not secret anymore. 10 o'clock Friday morning, tickets go on sale. And when you turn up at the box office, you never know who you might meet. But anyway, never mind. So we're gonna be there.

"We are just absolutely stoked for this show. I mean, we were ready a week ago. I've been trying to calm them down. Honestly, it's like having a lot of strange horny animals. I have to throw buckets of cold water over them. 'Boys, stop' - and girls. All equally. We are just ready to get it on. So ready for this tour."

He shared this morning (April 12th): "In case you missed it... A second show was announced for the Saturday at the Whisky! Tickets will on sale this morning from the box office!"

News > Bruce Dickinson