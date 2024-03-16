Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project No. 2 Coming This Week

Z2 will releasing Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project #2 on March 20th, which is the second installment in the 12-issue series that teams the legendary Iron Maiden frontman with creative team of writer Tony Lee (Doctor Who, Marvel, DC) and artist Staz Johnson (Marvel, DC) for a "saga capturing the century-spanning generational war between the forces of science and mysticism for control of immortality."
"Why would an organization determined to control of immortality utilize someone as reckless and dangerous as Necropolis? Some of the answers are brought to light as the past and present collide, revealing the shocking secrets of Necropolis' childhood, and how those moments led to him becoming a part of the Mandrake Project."
There is a limited edition bundle available exclusively on Z2Comics.com including One (1) The Mandrake Project #2 Foil Collector's Card - SIGNED by Bruce Dickinson, One (1) Felt Trading Card Pouch, One (1) Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project #2, One (1) The Mandrake Project #2 1st Printing Certificate of Authenticity, and One (1) Bill Sienkiewicz illustrated The Mandrake Project Art Print.
The single issue The Mandrake Project #2 is a large-sized 9.35" x 9:35" 36-page single issue with cardstock cover priced at $10 and arrives in a sealed bag with a first-printing certificate of authenticity - this is the second installment of a 12-issue run arriving quarterly over the course of the next three years, including annual trade paperbacks every fall. Release dates for 2024 and 2025 as follows:
The Mandrake Project #1 - January 17, 2024
The Mandrake Project #2 - March 20, 2024
The Mandrake Project #3 - June 26, 2024
The Mandrake Project #4 - September 25, 2024
The Mandrake Project Annual Trade paperback #1 - November 6, 2024
The Mandrake Project #5 - December 18, 2024
The Mandrake Project #6 - March 19, 2025
The Mandrake Project #7 - June 25, 2025
The Mandrake Project #8 - September 24, 2025
The Mandrake Project Annual Trade paperback #2 - November 5, 2025
