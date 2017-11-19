Nickelback Release 'The Betrayal (Act III)' Video

Co-produced by the band and Chris Baseford (Slash, Shinedown), Nickelback's ninth album - and first release with BMG worldwide - delivered the group their seventh US Top 10.

"Feed The Machine" debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 this past June with opening week sales of 47,000 units, including 43,000 in traditional album sales.

Nickelback will play a residency at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV early next year. Billed as the band's only North American dates in 2018, the five-night stand will begin February 23, with shows running to March 3. Watch the video - here.