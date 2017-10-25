Billy Corgan Covers Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman played "Wrecking Ball" from Miley's 2013 album Bangerz. Fans on the ground shared audio from the cover and even paired the YouTube clip with a Photoshop job of Corgan riding Miley's iconic wrecking ball.

In the past, Corgan has expressed respect for Miley--and even offered to collaborate in the future. "The way I look at it is she's very talented," he said in 2013 interview. "As long as somebody's talented, you can argue all day about should they do this should they not. But she's very talented. She's a very good singer. So at least I can stand back and say qualitatively that she's a better pop star than 99.99% of them, even if I don't like the music."

What other covers will Billy tackle on tour? Time will tell. For now, enjoy his take on "Wrecking Ball" here.