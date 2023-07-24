Grammy Museum Welcoming The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan

The Grammy Museum has announced that The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan will be the subject of a special in-person event at the venue next month.

A Conversation With Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins Moderated by Allison Hagendorf is set to take place on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature Corgan discussing "his career, recent music, creative process and more" with music journalist and Global Head Of Rock for Spotify, Hagendorf. Fans can find more details for the Grammy event here.

The Smashing Pumpkins will be launching their North American The WQorld Is A Vampire Tour this coming Friday, July 28th, with the first of two shows at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates, which are listed below:

The World Is A Vampire - North American Tour Dates

07/28 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

07/30 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

08/01 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT*

08/03 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA*

08/05 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA*

08/06 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR*

08/07 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA*

08/09 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA*

08/10 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA*

08/11 - Yaamava' Resort & Casino - Highland, CA**

08/13 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM^

08/15 - Dos Equis Pavillion - Dallas, TX^

08/16 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR^

08/17 - The Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL^

08/19 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL^

08/20 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL^

08/22 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC^

08/24 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ^

08/25 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH^

08/30 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY^

08/31 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA^

09/02 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON^

09/03 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON^

09/06 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI^^

09/08 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN^

09/09 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

**w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^^ w/ Interpol

