AFI Release Video For Billy Corgan Cowritten Song 'Dulceria'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-09-2021

AFI have released a music video for their new song "Dulceria". The track was cowritten by The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and comes from their forthcoming album, "Bodies".

The band released "Dulceria", along with another new track called "Far Too Near," and both tracks will be included on a special 7" vinyl release. The "Bodies" album is set to hit stores on June 11th.

Guitarist Jade Puget had this to say about working with Corgan on the track, "Billy and I have a great creative connection when we're writing together. It was inspiring to work with such a talented and legendary songwriter and 'Dulceria' is a testament to that."

Davey Havok added, "'Dulceria' suggests, if you spend too much time in the candy store you may end up stuck to the floor." Watch the video below:


