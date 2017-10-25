Snoop Dogg Recruits Chris Brown and O.T. Genasis for '3's Company'

"Certain people feel like we should make America 'great again,' but that time they're referring to takes me back to separation and segregation so I'd rather make American Crip again," Snoop said in a press statement.

"A lot of people glorify the gang banging and violence but forget that in the beginning, the Crip's main and sole purpose was to be the reflection of the Black Panthers. They looked after kids, provided after school-activities, fed them, and stepped in as role models and father figures," the rapper continued. "When you listen to my records, there's always been a mix of conscious records and party records and this EP continues that trend."

Check out the new track, which contains explicit lyrics, here.