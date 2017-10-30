Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chris Brown And Prince Royce Release 'Just As I Am' Video
10-30-2017
.
Chris Brown

(Radio.com) Spiff TV's The Union pairs hip-hop artists with stars from the Latin music scene, and the music maker just released the video for "Just As I Am" featuring Chris Brown and Prince Royce.

The R&B veteran and bachata star merge English and Spanish in the seductive clip. The song also appears on Royce's album FIVE. Earlier this year, Spiff discussed the project (and how he recruited Brown) in an interview with Vibe.

'I have always been a fan of Chris besides the fact that he is my friend. When I approached him, we were in Vegas on tour and he immediately understood the album's concept and the single's vision," Spiff said. 'He was a fan of Royce's work also, so it was a no-brainer." Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

