Chris Brown And Prince Royce Release 'Just As I Am' Video

The R&B veteran and bachata star merge English and Spanish in the seductive clip. The song also appears on Royce's album FIVE. Earlier this year, Spiff discussed the project (and how he recruited Brown) in an interview with Vibe.

'I have always been a fan of Chris besides the fact that he is my friend. When I approached him, we were in Vegas on tour and he immediately understood the album's concept and the single's vision," Spiff said. 'He was a fan of Royce's work also, so it was a no-brainer." Watch the video here.