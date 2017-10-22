Morrissey Releases 'Spent the Day in Bed' Video

He sings the song while sitting in a chair, pausing occasionally to stare pensively at the camera. Towards the end of the video, Morrissey hops back in the wheelchair, and gets pushed around the room by members of the band.

The video was filmed at the 142 year-old Peckham Liberal Club and directed by director Sophie Muller. It also features an appearance by performance artist David Hoyle.

"Spent the Day in Bed" is the first single from the singer's upcoming album, Low in High-School, which is due Nov. 17. Check out the new clip - here.