Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti Announce Tour

Regardless of the status of said mixtape, the tour dates for the joint trek are locked in and confirmed. G Herbo and SOB x RBE have been tapped as opening acts.

It kicks off in Denver, CO, on Nov., 17, and runs through late December, ending in Boston, MA, Dec. 21. Pre-sale tickets go on sale for most dates on October 19, with a general sale beginning on October 20. See the dates - here.