Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event 08-01-2018

. (Scoop) Robert Townsend's new documentary Making The Five Heartbeats is set to hit movie theaters for a special screening later this month. We were sent the following details: In 1990, actor, comedian, writer and director, Robert Townsend, went against every obstacle in Hollywood, relying on his faith, street smarts, and tenacity to bring his passion project, 1991's "The Five Heartbeats," to big screens. The Motown-flavored story of the rise and fall of an African-American vocal group in the '60s, the musical drama is the subject of Townsend's documentary, "Making The Five Heartbeats."



"Making The Five Heartbeats" is told through behind-the-scenes footage and personal stories with the five stars of the film (Townsend, Michael Wright, Harry J Lennix, Leon Robinson, Tico Wells), plus co-writer Keenen Ivory Wayans, and the film's bad guy you love to hate, "Big Red" (Hawthorne James). In addition to the documentary, attendees will view an exclusive welcome from Townsend.



Fathom Events presents "Making The Five Heartbeats" in nearly 500 movie theaters on Monday, August 27 at 7 p.m. local time. Tickets for the "Making The Five Heartbeats" can be purchased online by visiting www.fathomevents.com. Scoop submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

