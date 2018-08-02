Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg

Inspired by their mobile game and comic book of the same name, the UK leg - with guests Killswitch Engage - will hit five cities before wrapping up the full three-month European trek with a two-night stand at London's O2 Arena on August 10 and 11.

"We have an amazing show for you," says vocalist Bruce Dickinson. guitarist Janick Gers added "The stage show is incredible. Can't wait for you to see it!" Watch the video here.