|
Manic Street Preachers Release People Give In Video
.
Manic Street Preachers have released a new music video for their song "People Give In". The song comes from the group's latest album "Resistance Is Futile," which was released this past spring. Bassist Nicky Wire says the song has "one of the most open lyrics I've ever written." and added, "I wouldn't exactly call it a rallying cry, it's more about the idea that at least 80% of life is just really mundane, so why don't we all just lower our expectations and try to get to the other side as painlessly as possible. "We're all looking for universal panaceas all the time - if we expected a little less, we'd probably be happier. The chorus is: 'There is no theory of everything, no immaculate conception, no crime to forgive.' If you can't do any good, do no harm - that's my f***ing motto!" here.
Bassist Nicky Wire says the song has "one of the most open lyrics I've ever written." and added, "I wouldn't exactly call it a rallying cry, it's more about the idea that at least 80% of life is just really mundane, so why don't we all just lower our expectations and try to get to the other side as painlessly as possible.
"We're all looking for universal panaceas all the time - if we expected a little less, we'd probably be happier. The chorus is: 'There is no theory of everything, no immaculate conception, no crime to forgive.' If you can't do any good, do no harm - that's my f***ing motto!" here.