Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Cover Of Lesley Gore Classic
08-03-2018
Ann Wilson

(hennemusic) Heart vocalist Ann Wilson is paying tribute to the late Lesley Gore with a stream of her take on the singer's 1963 hit, "You Don't Own Me", from her forthcoming covers album, "Immortal."

Originally recorded by the Brooklyn singer when she was just 17, the tune reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for three weeks behind The Beatles "I Want To Hold Your Hand."

Wilson says her cover of the empowerment anthem – which features a guest appearance by guitarist Warren Haynes – remains a relevant statement more than five decades later.

"I think that song has come to be way more universal now," Wilson tells Billboard. "It could be the anthem of anyone who wants respect, anyone at all, not just women. I think we're in a time where we're having a discourse now as a culture about who people really are and how it's important to accept people, and so I thought the song really fits. I think it's really meaningful in today's world."

Due September 14, Wilson's "Immortal" sees the rocker deliver a diverse set of tracks that pay homage to some of her favorite songs and artists, all of whom have passed away in recent years – including tracks by David Bowie, Tom Petty, Glenn Frey of The Eagles, and more. Listen to the song here.

