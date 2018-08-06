Into Eternity Announce Album Release and Stream First Song 08-06-2018

. Into Eternity are streaming a new song called "Fringes of Psychosis". The track comes from their forthcoming sixth album "The Sirens", which will released on October 26th under their just inked deal with M-Theory Audio. "The Sirens" features guest appearances by former vocalist Stu Block (now in Iced Earth), Cam Dixon (ex-Annihilator) and Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth). Listen to the new song here. Guitarist Tim Roth had this to say, "First of all, Into Eternity would like to thank all of our fans for the support regarding this new album we're about to release. The original plan was to release it independently ourselves, but the plan has changed. We are pumped to announce that we are now releasing 'The Sirens' worldwide through M-Theory Audio! Thanks go out to Marco for reaching out to us and providing us a new deal that we simply could not refuse. "Into Eternity worked for years and years with Marco when he was president of Century Media, so for us this is a perfect fit for our band. Unfortunately, this does mean that we will be pushing back our release date until October, as our new label is going to need some time to manufacture and properly promote the release. Thanks again to everyone for the longtime support, and you'll all be hearing 'The Sirens' in the coming months!" Tracklisting:

1. The Sirens (7:54)

2. Fringes of Psychosis (6:58)

3. Sandstorm (3:46)

4. This Frozen Hell (7:01)

5. Nowhere Near (7:17)

6. Devoured by Sarcopenia (7:17)

7. Fukushima (5:56)

8. The Scattering of Ashes (3:47)

Album Length: 50:00

