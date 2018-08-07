2018 Johnny Ramone Tribute Details Announced

Organizers have announced details for the 2018 Johnny Ramone Tribute which will be taking place at Hollywood Forever on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

We were sent the following details for the annual party celebrating the Ramones' iconic guitarist Johnny Ramone: This year's featured film is Barbarella, the 1968 sci-fi classic starring Jane Fonda and Anita Pallenberg, celebrating the 50th anniversary since its release. Johnny loved sci-fi movies, and Barbarella remains a cult classic.

Lethal Amounts Art Gallery is curating a new exhibit this year featuring art inspired by Johnny Ramone as well as Ramones and cult memorabilia, which will be on display in the mausoleum.

"Here we go," enthuses Linda Ramone, wife of the late, great guitar legend. "Another amazing year for the Johnny Ramone tribute. As always, it will be lots of fun. Each year, more and more of Johnny's fans join us under the stars and moonlight to celebrate my amazing husband. Bring your picnic basket for a psychedelic, fun, punk & cult collectibles night. It's a full moon!"

Special guests this year include fabulous funny-man Fred Armisen, the ever beautiful Traci Lords, the incomparable artist Shepard Fairey, spectacular DJ Howie Pyro and Sex Pistol and Jonesy's Jukebox host Steve Jones. More special guests to be announced. Tickets are on sale now here.





