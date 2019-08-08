Duff McKagan and Rob Zombie Talk Johnny Ramone Tribute

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Rob Zombie have both shared some thoughts about this year's Johnny Ramone Tribute, which is taking place this Sunday, August 11th at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

This year's event will feature celebrating the 40th anniversary of the cult classic The Warriors, with a special screening of the film on the Fairbanks Lawn.

Rocker and filmmaker Rob Zombie had this to say, "From the moment I met Johnny, the only thing we ever did was talk about movies. He absolutely loved movies as much as music so it makes complete sense that every year the Johnny Ramone Tribute screens a movie in honor of good ol' JR."

The event will also feature a special photo exhibit curated by Mr. Musichead featuring iconic punk rock, glitter rock and rock 'n roll photos in the mausoleum and the night will also include select, never-before-seen films by Vincent Gallo and unreleased archival footage of Johnny Ramone, with famed DJ Howie Pyro spinning vinyl and special guest appearances, according to the announcement.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Dr. David Agus at the Center for Applied Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at USC. Duff McKagan shared, "The Johnny Ramone Tribute is one of the world's best rock n' roll events. The money raised for cancer research is a true and righteous cause and we all hail Johnny Ramone."

Johnny's widow Linda Ramone had this to say, "Johnny Ramone, leader, legend, and collector. To sit and watch the cult classic film The Warriors with thousands of people right by Johnny's statue under the stars at Hollywood Forever, I know he's smiling. That's what makes the Johnny Ramone Tribute the best thing ever. Gabba Gabba Hey, One Of Us."

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and on sale now at www.johnnyramone.com. Kids under 10 get in free.





