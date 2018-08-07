|
Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit
08-07-2018
(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have responded to a lawsuit over songwriting credits brought by former singer Dennis Willcock. The band filed a formal written response to the legal action claiming Harris wrote the lyrics in question, including "Charlotte The Harlot," according to Ham And High.
The singer - who fronted the band between 1976 and 1978 - claims to have written lyrics to songs that appeared on the band's self-titled 1980 debut, including "Prowler", "Charlotte The Harlot", "Phantom Of The Opera" and "Iron Maiden", as well as the 1981 "Killers" track "Prodigal Son", while musician Terry Wilson-Slesser says he co-wrote lyrics to a 1974 song called "A Rainbow's Gold" that the veteran metal outfit used for "Hallowed Be Thy Name" from 1982's "The Number Of The Beast."
