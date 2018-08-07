|
King Crimson Announce 4 Disc Meltdown In Mexico Release
08-07-2018
King Crimson have announced that they will be releasing a new 4-disc live set entitled "Meltdown In Mexico - Live In Mexico City 2017" on September 28th. We were sent the following details:
The collection will include over three and a half hours of material performed during the band's five nights residency at Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico City in July 2017 and audio extras
This 3CD/1Blu-Ray set features over three and a half hours of material performed during King Crimson's five night residency at Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico City in July 2017 plus audio extras. The Blu-Ray contains over two hours of multi-camera HD recorded footage, audio soundtrack in 24/48 LPCM, hi-res stereo and 5.1 DTS HD-MA (with 'picture off' mode allowing the music to be heard independently in lossless audio).
