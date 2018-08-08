An Intimate Evening with Santana 2019 Residency Announced

(hennemusic) Carlos Santana has announced dates for an early 2019 residency in Las Vegas, NV that is billed as "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live."

The guitarist will perform 8 shows at the House Of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino starting January 23, 2019. The new dates mark Santana's seventh year at the intimate venue.

A portion of all tickets sold will be donated to the guitarist's Milagro Foundation, a charity that supports underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education and health; in addition, a contribution will also be made to the House Of Blues Music Forward Foundation, which accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success through music industry mentorships and access to music education. Read more here.

