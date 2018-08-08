Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'

(hennemusic) Dave Grohl is streaming the latest video preview to the August 10 release of a solo recording and film entitled "Play." The project documents the inspiration and live recording of a solo 23-minute composition by the Foo Fighters leader that sees him perform the song on seven instruments over the course of three days in the studio.



The entire tune was played by Grohl, each time on a different instrument, live for 23 minutes. Beginning with the recording of the entire drum track purely from memory, with no sheet music or guide tracks, followed by guitar, then bass, then keyboards, and so on… Grohl tasked himself with a one-man-band recording session that was forced to start from the very beginning of the 23-minute song any time the slightest mistake was made or if he felt he could do a better take.



Filmed in classic black and white by Brandon Trost ("The Disaster Artist", "This Is The End"), with lighting modulating to match the dramatic peaks and valleys of this epic instrumental, "Play" was then edited to feature seven Grohl's recordings together. Read more and check out the preview video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





