News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'

08-08-2018
Dave Grohl

(hennemusic) Dave Grohl is streaming the latest video preview to the August 10 release of a solo recording and film entitled "Play." The project documents the inspiration and live recording of a solo 23-minute composition by the Foo Fighters leader that sees him perform the song on seven instruments over the course of three days in the studio.

The entire tune was played by Grohl, each time on a different instrument, live for 23 minutes. Beginning with the recording of the entire drum track purely from memory, with no sheet music or guide tracks, followed by guitar, then bass, then keyboards, and so on… Grohl tasked himself with a one-man-band recording session that was forced to start from the very beginning of the 23-minute song any time the slightest mistake was made or if he felt he could do a better take.

Filmed in classic black and white by Brandon Trost ("The Disaster Artist", "This Is The End"), with lighting modulating to match the dramatic peaks and valleys of this epic instrumental, "Play" was then edited to feature seven Grohl's recordings together. Read more and check out the preview video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'

Dave Grohl Talks New Film On Late Night TV

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play

Foo Fighters And Music Helped Dave Grohl Following Kurt's Death

Dave Grohl Struggled For Years Being A Singer

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show

Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush

Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Planning Epic Track

More Dave Grohl News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'- Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover- Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney- more

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up- Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members- Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit- Dave Grohl- more

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash- Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show- Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million- more

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows- Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records- Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Release- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'

Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover

Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney For Box Set

Mick Fleetwood Talks Fleetwood Mac Tour Without Lindsey Buckingham

High On Fire Stream Lemmy Inspired Title Song To New Album

Alkaline Trio Stream New Song Is This Thing Cursed?

An Intimate Evening with Santana 2019 Residency Announced

Local H Announce Pack Up The Cats Anniversary Tour

The Joy Formidable Release 'The Wrong Side' Video

Lady Gaga Announces Two Las Vegas Residency Shows

Singled Out: Another Day's Armor

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up

Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit

Dave Grohl Talks New Film On Late Night TV

Judas Priest Inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.