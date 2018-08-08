|
Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'
(hennemusic) Dave Grohl is streaming the latest video preview to the August 10 release of a solo recording and film entitled "Play." The project documents the inspiration and live recording of a solo 23-minute composition by the Foo Fighters leader that sees him perform the song on seven instruments over the course of three days in the studio.
