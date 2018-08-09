|
Twenty One Pilots Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Levitate'
08-09-2018
Twenty One Pilots have released a music video for their brand new single "Levitate". The track is the latest song from the group's forthcoming album "Trench".
The new video was directed by Twenty One Pilots' longtime collaborator Andrew Donoho and is the final installment in the three part narrative series that began with the "Jumpsuit" video.
The story continued with their visual for the song "Nico And The Niners." The new studio album is set to hit stores on October 5th. Watch the new video here.
