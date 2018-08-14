ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announce North American Solo Tour

(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons has announced dates for a fall tour of North America in support of his forthcoming solo album, "The Big Bad Blues."



The five-week run - which will open October 13 in Riverside, CA - mixes casino, club, theater and amphitheater shows before it wraps up at the famed Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA on November 18.



Gibbons will be joined on the trek by a lineup that includes drummer Matt Sorum (Guns 'N' Roses, Velvet Revolver), guitarist Austin Hanks, and DJ and harmonica player Elwood Francis. See the dates here.

