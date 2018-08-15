|
Anathema Announce Internal Landscapes Release
08-15-2018
Anathema have announced that they will be releasing a new 13-track compilation album on October 26th that will be entitled "Internal Landscapes 2008-2018".
Daniel Cavanagh had this to say, "The band isn't just a way of life, its been much more than that. To us, as a family, writing music of such honesty, and reaching people who feel it similarly, is as profound an expression of art and life as its possible to be.
"People have said to me it must be cathartic to write songs like this. I often say the real gift is in the people I do it with. For what we share and what we mean to each other when all is said and done... the landscapes are internal."
Anathema - Internal Landscapes 2008-2018 tracklisting:
