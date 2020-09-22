Acclaimed UK prog outfit Anathema shocked fans on Tuesday (September 22nd) with a social media message that they have been forced to put the band on indefinite hiatus.
They explained in a Facebook post, "This year is one like no others. We've all - every one of you included - faced unpredictable challenges, which impacted both out professional and personal situations. In this hardest of times, events over the last year have left us with no option to go on indefinite hiatus. As individuals it is time to pursue other paths in life.
"We are beyond grateful for everyone's support over the years. There is no end to the love and respect we have for our fans for giving us the best years of our lives. The generosity you all showed following the unexpected cancellation of out tour will always stay with us.
"We could never have anticipated how this year would turn out.
"Many many thanks. Anathema." See the post here.
Anathema Celebrate Album Anniversary With 2020 Tour
Anathema Announce Internal Landscapes Release
Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory' Hits New Milestone- Ozzy Osbourne's Granddaughter Tests Positive For Covid-19- Deftones Ask Fans To Adopt A Dot- Eric Clapton- Keith Richards- more
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain
Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo
Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory' Hits New Milestone
Deftones Ask Fans To Adopt A Dot For Charity
Keith Richards' Some Girls Guitar Headed To Auction
Static-X Release 'Dead Souls' Video
Anathema Announce Indefinite Hiatus
Steven Wilson Releases 'Eminent Sleaze' Video
Boys Of Fall Release 'Distance' Video and Announce New Album
Hammerfall Release 'Keep The Flame Burning' Live Video