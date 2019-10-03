Anathema Celebrate Album Anniversary With 2020 Tour

Anathema have announced that they will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their "We're Here Because We're Here" next spring during a European tour.

The band will be launching the tour on March 6th in Glasgow UK at St Luke's Church and will conclude the trek on March 24th in Berlin at Astra.

Daniel Cavanagh had this to say, "We never usually do anniversary tours of particular albums, but in the case of We're Here Because We're Here, which is the album that began our rebirth, we feel this is something we want to do.

"What I love about this album and that time in our journey is the life affirming qualities in the music. It's an album of hope, reflection, of summer, of an intense uplifting emotion.

"We will do all we can to augment the trip with a never before seen light and video show to enhance the experience. Join us in the dreaming light."

Vincent Cavanagh added, "Well, putting aside my incredulity that it has been almost 10 years, I'm really into the idea of this tour from a creative perspective. How will we play these songs live now? How will some songs have evolved in the meantime? What can we do with the visual production?

"It's a great record to revisit as the themes are still as honest and personal as they've always been but there are more shafts of light that cut through the darkness.

"The plan is to do two sets - the We're Here Because We're Here album in full and then a second set comprising the best stuff from the other records and maybe a brand new song or two. Hope to see you there!"

06 Mar - Glasgow UK, St Luke's Church

07 Mar - London UK, Palladium

08 Mar - Paris FR, Le Trianon

09 Mar - Rennes FR, Antipode

10 Mar - Bilbao ES, Santana27

11 Mar - Lisbon PT, Cineteatro Capitólio

13 Mar - Barcelona ES, Apolo

14 Mar - Madrid ES, But

16 Mar - Zurich CH, X-Tra

18 Mar - Budapest HU, Akvárium Klub

19 Mar - Vienna AT, Simm City

20 Mar - Hamburg DE, Gruenspan

21 Mar - Einhoven NL, Prognosis Festival

22 Mar - Cologne DE, Live Music Hall

23 Mar - Stuttgart DE, Longhorn

24 Mar - Berlin DE, Astra





Related Stories

Anathema Announce Internal Landscapes Release

More Anathema News

Anathema Music and More



