Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed

08-15-2018
Steve Perry

(hennemusic) Steve Perry has resurfaced on social media to tease his return to music as details for a new solo studio album by the Journey legend have surfaced via an online retailer.

The rocker has posted a message and short video loop on his new official website previewing an official announcement with a message that reads: "I know it's been a long time comin'".

In sync with Perry's news, a since-deleted Amazon listing featured what appears to be cover art and a track list for an album entitled "Traces", via Fantasy Records/Concord Music with a release date of October 5.

Perry confirmed work on the record in 2015 following his 2014 return to the stage after an 18-year absence to perform some of his former group's tunes over a series of guest appearances with friends in the alternative rock outfit EELS. See the video and album details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


