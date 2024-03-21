Journey Icon Steve Perry Reacts To 'Don't Stop Believin' Being Biggest Song Of All Time

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry took to social media to share his reaction to the band's classic hit "Don't Stop Believin'" being named the "biggest song of all time" by Forbes magazine after the track was 18-times platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America).

Perry shared via Intagram, "When this Don't Stop Believin' ,'The Biggest Song of ALL Time' article came out yesterday {3/19/24} I was so emotionally stunned. To be part of such a moment as this made me reflect on my parents.

"By that I mean, though I lost them both years ago, I was so happy for them because they are truly the reason this is happening. My dad was a singer and both of them were very musical.

"So on behalf of my Mom and Dad, I thank every one of you for so many years of support. - Sincerely, Steve Perry"

