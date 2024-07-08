Journey Fan Scammed Out Of Over $120,000 By Steve Perry Imposter

A 75-year-old Ohio woman alleges that she was scammed out of over $120,000 via social media by an imposter claiming to be former Journey frontman Steve Perry, according to the Westlake Police Department.
The woman responded to a Facebook message from a person claiming to the legendary vocalist back in January. The Westlake police said in a statement, "The fake Mr. Perry had a business opportunity and of course 'needed a woman in his life.'"
Police said the victim "sent thousands of dollars to the person, who continued correspondence through text messaging and WhatsApp," but when the demands from the imposter escalated to include photos of passports and driver's permits, the victim suspected a scam and filed a report with the police department.
