Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release

08-15-2018
Nick Menza

Late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza's posthumous autobiography is set to be released on December 11th by Post Hill Press and was written by J. Marshall Craig.

The writer has several books to his credit including memoirs with The Animals Eric Burdon (Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood), The Allman Brothers Band's Chuck Leavell (Between Rock and A Home Place), and MLB star John Rocker (Scars & Strikes).

The book will be entitled "Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza" and here is the official synopsis : "With Nick Menza behind the kit, Megadeth transitioned from celebrated cult band to international superstars. Rust in Peace, the first album to feature Menza and Marty Friedman, was instantly considered a classic, sold over a million copies, got nominated for a Grammy Award, and established what many consider to be the definitive Megadeth lineup. It was the beginning of a remarkable run in which the band would release three career-defining albums and tour the world many times over.

"Success was a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows: sobriety and addiction, peace and tension, laughter and anger. Until one day it all came crashing down. Despite his contributions to the band's most iconic and enduring work, when Menza was forced to seek treatment for a debilitating tumor in his knee, he awoke from surgery to learn he was being fired from the band by the man he considered a brother and mentor, the ever-enigmatic Dave Mustaine. The devastating news sent him into a spiral of anger and frustration, followed by a dark period of self-medication that nearly killed him.

"Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza is an unflinching look at life inside of one of metal's most successful bands, from the back of the stage to the bunks on the bus, as well as a blow-by-blow account of the tumultuous, complicated relationship between Menza and Mustaine. It is also the singular story of a self-taught musician who achieved his dreams through sheer will and determination, watched it all disintegrate, and then rebuilt himself from scratch." Preorder it here.


