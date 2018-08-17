News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




New Prog Supergroup In Continuum Reveal Debut Album Details

08-17-2018
In Continuum

The new prog rock supergroup In Continuum have released a new teaser video to promote their forthcoming debut album and revealed the concept of the effort in the clip.

The new visual features the first clips revealed from the upcoming album, which will be entitled "Acceleration Theory", as well as revealed the concept behind the effort.

The band features Dave Kerzner and Matt Dorsey of the band Sound of Contact with Gabriel Agudo (Steve Rothery Band, ex-Bad Dreams), Randy McStine (SOC, The Fringe) and Marco Minnemann (Steven Wilson, Aristocrats), who are joined by special guests Nick D'Virgilio (Big Big Train), John Wesley (Porcupine Tree), Fernando Perdomo (Dave Kerzner Band), Jon Davison (Yes). Watch the teaser video here.


