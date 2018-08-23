News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

08-23-2018
Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon fans received some big news with the band not only premiering a new song but they also announced their new album and a North American tour.

The new album will be entitled "amo" and is set to be released on January 11th. The group debuted the first track from the effort, called "Mantra". It can be streamed here.

The 'First Love' Tour will visit 16 cities and is scheduled to kick off on January 23rd in Nashville, TN at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and will conclude on February 16th in Las Vegas, NV at The Joint.

Oli Sykes had this to say about the new album, "amo is a love album that explores every aspect of that most powerful emotion. It deals with the good the bad and the ugly, and as a result we've created an album that's more experimental, more varied, weird, and wonderful than anything we've done before."

First Love North American Tour Dates:
January 23 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
January 25 Orlando, FL CFE Arena
January 26 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
January 28 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena
January 29 Manhattan, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
February 1 Boston, MA Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
February 2 Montreal, QC Place Bell
February 4 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit
February 5 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
February 6 Minneapolis, MN Armory
February 8 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
February 9 Houston, TX Revention Music Center
February 11 Denver, CO The Fillmore Auditorium
February 13 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
February 15 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
February 16 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino


