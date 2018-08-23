Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

Bring Me The Horizon fans received some big news with the band not only premiering a new song but they also announced their new album and a North American tour.

The new album will be entitled "amo" and is set to be released on January 11th. The group debuted the first track from the effort, called "Mantra". It can be streamed here.

The 'First Love' Tour will visit 16 cities and is scheduled to kick off on January 23rd in Nashville, TN at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and will conclude on February 16th in Las Vegas, NV at The Joint.

Oli Sykes had this to say about the new album, "amo is a love album that explores every aspect of that most powerful emotion. It deals with the good the bad and the ugly, and as a result we've created an album that's more experimental, more varied, weird, and wonderful than anything we've done before."

First Love North American Tour Dates:

January 23 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

January 25 Orlando, FL CFE Arena

January 26 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

January 28 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena

January 29 Manhattan, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

February 1 Boston, MA Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

February 2 Montreal, QC Place Bell

February 4 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

February 5 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

February 6 Minneapolis, MN Armory

February 8 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

February 9 Houston, TX Revention Music Center

February 11 Denver, CO The Fillmore Auditorium

February 13 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

February 15 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

February 16 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino





Related Stories

Bleeding Through Frontman Calls Out The 'Bring Me The Horizon Effect'

Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes Reflects On Chester Bennington's Influence

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me The Horizon Prepare For Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me The Horizon Talks Musical Direction Of Next Album

Bring Me The Horizon Mashed Up With Drake 2016 In Review

Bring Me The Horizon 'Suck As Humans' Says Bad Religion Guitarist 2016 In Review

More Bring Me The Horizon News

Share this article



